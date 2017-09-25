Kumawood’s Mmebusem to outdoor his twins to Ghanaians

Justice Mmebusem with his wife <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506355350_694_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumawood star actor, Justice Mmebusem in coming days will outdoor his adorable twins to Ghanaians for their prayers and support extended to him.

The happy father, who simply can’t wait to welcome his wife and twins who are currently in New York, U.S.A. recorded a video with a family member to officially tell Ghanaians about the birth of his twins.

Mmebusem, In the video, thanked the Almighty God, Ghanaians and everyone who supported him when his fellow movie colleagues deserted him.

He also revealed in the video that, he will officially outdoor the twins and wife when they arrive in the country soon.

He, however, didn’t say the reason why they haven’t arrived yet.

قالب وردپرس

Comments