Kevin Boateng insists Eintracht Frankfurt did not deserve to lose to RB Leipzig

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-25

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kevin-Prince Boateng insists his side did not deserve to lose to RB Leipzig in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash.

The 30-year-old climbed off the bench as the visitors lost 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena.

But the Ghanaian insists the scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of proceedings.

“We played well in the second half – much better than we did in the first,” Boateng said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“We really battled hard and gave our all. The team deserves a lot of credit for that.

“You’ve got to remember, we were playing against a very strong opponent.

“We wanted to play out of a solid defence and hit on the break.

“Considering the way we really fought, I think a draw would have been deserved.

“We need to think positively now and pick up where we left off in the second 45 minutes, when we played very well.”

Jean Augustin opened the scoring with Timo Werne adding the second before Ante Rebic halved the deficit on 77 minutes.

Boateng has been nominated for the Fifa Puskas Award.

He has scored once in six appearances for the Bundesliga side.