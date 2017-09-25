Jonathan Mensah credits his recent fine form to determination

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-25

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah says his recent fine is all about his determination to work hard and succeed.

Mensah scored his second goal for Crew last Saturday in their 3-2 win over New York Red Bull in a Major League Soccer game.

Apart from scoring, Mensah’s performance has been impressive in the league.

”It’s always about determination and knowing you’re going to get it. You make the good run, with a good ball you are going to be in the right spot,” Mensah said in a post-match interview.

”We just have to keep working on it and we will get goals out of it too.”

The 27-year-old is now justifying his tag as a Designated Player.