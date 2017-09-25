Jehu Appiah to be buried on November 4

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The mortal remains of Nana Kodjo Jekrahuda Jehu Appiah, would on November 4, 2017, be laid to rest.

A family delegation, led by Pastor Koma Topa Jehu Appiah, announced this on Monday, when they called on the Management of the Ghana News Agency in Accra, to officially inform them about the date and preparations for the funeral rites.

Nana Jehu-Appiah, aged 55, was a Chief Editor and Head of the Home Desk at the GNA. He joined the national wire service on January 2, 1991.

Pastor Topa Jehu Appiah said the body would be laid in state on Friday, November 3, at the Ghana International Press Centre, preceding the pre burial service and funeral at the same venue.

The thanksgiving service would be held at the Musama Disco Christo at Accra Central, on Sunday November 5.

The family members later took turns to sign a book of condolence opened at the Agency in memory of the accomplished Journalist.

Nana Kodjo Jakrahuda Jehu Appiah was a trained journalist, who attended the University of Ghana, the Ghana Institute of Journalism, St. John’s Grammar School and Swedru Secondary School.

Many friends and colleagues, as well as the Management of GNA, have expressed shock and grief at the sudden departure of Nana Kodjo on Monday, September 11, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, after a short illness.

Since then, tributes have poured from all walks of life to mourn him and condole with his family, as well as the GNA.

Mr Rex Annan, the Acting General Manager of the GNA, said Jehu Appiah’s commitment to duty was exemplary and worked hard to ensure that all stories were speedily edited.

Mrs Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah, the Head of the Editorial Department, stated: “We are shocked because your departure was not expected. No, not at all because as Head of the Agency’s Home-Desk, I was personally expecting you to be at work to clear all the stories as usual for me to give you a shout of the appellation, Nana oo Nana!!”.

She described him as a “hardworking, selfless, and a beautiful person, who never wanted to hurt anyone.”

Mr Godwill Arthur-Mensah, a Chief Reporter at the GNA, wrote: “You have been a mentor to me and I really appreciate your guidance. I cherish your friendship and wish you’re still around.”

Lawrence Quartey, a former Editor of the GNA, stated: “You will be forever remembered Nana, by those of us who worked closely with you, because your hard work spotlighted your character!!”

Mrs Christabel Addo, an Editor, also wrote: “No goodbyes? Nana! Aaah Boss One, My English teacher!!, you exited this mortal world with ‘Divine Speed’. Rest in Peace…”.

“Nana Kodjo was a gentleman and maintained good relations with all who came his way, both young and old”, that is how Mr Lloyd Evans, a veteran journalist, remembers of him.

“Nana, you have left a big imprint in the area of journalism,” wrote Mr Vance Azu, a colleague from the Graphic Communications Group.

Nana Kodjo was survived by his wife, Vera and two children.