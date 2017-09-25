I’ve never slept with Sarkodie – Efya

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

‘Best in Me’ singer, Efya has said she never slept with Sarkodie like reports have suggested.

According to her, her relationship with the rap king was strictly business and nothing more than that.

Efya who was speaking on the ‘Delay’ show said her relationship with her colleague Ghanaian musicians is strictly music and business and that she see them as her brothers and therefore does not think of sex when she is around them.

Although she was not specific, the singer hinted that in , Nigeria and other continents she may have in one way or the other been involved in a relationship some colleague musicians.