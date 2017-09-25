I’ve never had sex with Wizkid, he dated my sister – Efya

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Efya and Wizkid

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has broken her silence over rumours that she had an intimate relationship with Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

To her, the rumours are mere speculations because there is no way she will get intimate with the Nigerian.

On May 7, 2016, shortly after his performance at the Ghana Music Awards, Wizkid revealed that he has signed Ghanaian musicians Efya, R2Bees and Mr. Eazi to his Starboy Worldwide Entertainment.

Rumours were rife after that Wizkid and Efya were more than label. The reports further gained currency when in September 2016, Wizkid shared a photo of him with Efya wearing a top that revealed her boobs.

She explained in an interview with Deloris Frimpong-Manso (Delay) on the Delay Show that Wizkid dated her step-sister and therefore can not get that far with him.

“It’s definitely not sex… [he dated my younger sister]…so there is no way. Me and him can ever get sexual in that way,” she cleared the air. Efya, however, failed to reveal the identity of the said sister.

According to her, the Nigerian is her younger brother and they have mutual respect for each other.

“We make amazing music together, we have such a great vibe…It’s like we are family already,” the singer added.

