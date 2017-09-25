It’s not likely I’ll collaborate with Gloria Akuffo anymore – Fmr. AG

Former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong has emphasized that Ghana’s victory in the maritime boundary dispute against neighbours Cote d’Ivoire was founded on the strong cooperation between her and the current Attorney General, as well as a team of local and international lawyers and experts.

The International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on Saturday, September 23, 2017 unanimously ruled that Ghana did not violate the rights of Cote d’Ivoire in exploring oil at the maritime boundary.

Political watchers say drawing on insights from the landmark ruling that went in favour of Ghana in the three-year-long Ghana/ Côte d’Ivoire maritime dispute, it will all be in the interest of the nation, if there should be tacit cooperation from the two major political parties-[ruling NPP, NDC] in the political space.

Such cases are rarely observed in democratic politics in sub-saharan Africa, but the very excellent collaboration between the two leaders in the country, vis a vis the maritime boundary dispute has earned the admiration of Ghanaians.

The former President, John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana owed its gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Attorney, General Gloria Akuffo for allowing the litigation to continue and for the wise decision in seeking the collaboration of the former Attorney General in pursuing the case.

“It shows clearly, what we can achieve together when Government works as a continuum,” he said.

But the former AG, under the Mahama administration, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong doubts her full dedication on subsequent events, saying it is unlikely she’ll stretch her efforts in such regard going forward as a former AG because of her personal ambitions.