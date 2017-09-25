If you can’t be humble and respectful, don’t marry – Maame Dokono

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, better known for her screen character, Maame Dokono, has advised that female celebrities in Ghana stay away from marriage if they cannot humbly respect their chosen husbands.

Her comments come after the much-publicised breakdown of comedianne, TV and radio host, Afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage to ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah.

Maame Dokono, while speaking on the Kumasi-based radio station, Abusua FM, noted that, “If you think you are a star so you can go around with different men just as you like then do not marry in the first place”.

She explained that, to women, their husbands must always be the first priority.

According to her, female celebrities can sometimes take their husbands with them to work for them to understand them the more.

“Be patient, be humble and stop being arrogant because of the little money you have. If you think you can’t do all these, then why don’t you stay alone?” she quizzed.

The veteran actress added that celebrities must give it a second thought before going into any kind of relationship and consequently take full responsibility of at home to save their relationship from collapsing.