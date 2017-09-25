I won’t fight for Mahama anymore to be President – Appiah Stadium

An NDC activist and avowed loyalist of former President John Mahama, Kweku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium, says he’s ceased to be the vociferous defender of ex President that he’s been in the past years.

According to him, after a diligent self introspection, he’s come to the realization that it is not worth sacrificing his life and in the process creating a bad image and name for himself to further the former leader’s political ambition.

Appiah Stadium’s voice is heard on several radio stations across the country almost on a daily basis brazenly defending ex President Mahama whenever he feels the latter is being attacked, and counters such attacks by raining praises on him espousing his achievements as President.

Appiah Stadium who’s eloquent and articulate in the twi dialect has publicly stated in the past that he’ll do everything possible within his might to ensure ex President John Mahama is elected again as the NDC’s Flagbearer for the 2020 election as he believes the latter is the party’s best bet to ensure victory at the polls.

Just last week, NDC member and Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam urged ex President Mahama to publicly distance himself from Appiah Stadium’s consistent insults against the NDC Founder and Ex President Rawlings if he [Mahama] is not behind the reprehensible act.

But Appiah Stadium who denied playing any role in the organization of a demonstration by some Ghanaians in the US against President Akufo Addo while attending the UN General Meeting last week, surprised many on Neat FM Monday when he said he’s turned on a new leaf and begged for forgiveness from anyone he’s insulted in his politicking.

I’ve learnt my lessons, whoever I’ve offended in politics should forgive me. My father John Mahama whom I’m fighting for is yet to be elected as the Flagbearer of the NDC. So why should I create a bad image for myself simply because I want him to be President? if I do that then I’m mistaken. Even when he was the President, I was not given any appointment so why should I go on fighting for his second term bid. If I’m not careful someone will just kill me and say I’ve been killed by operatives of the NPP government but that may not be the case. I beg President Akufo Addo and any other person I’ve offended in politics to forgive me.

“I know what I’ve gone through in the past four days, what I’ve experienced is enough, I don’t want anymore of it. I’m sure that even if ex President John Mahama is my brother, whatever he gets when he comes back to power he’ll not share with me.”