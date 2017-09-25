I spoke like ‘a mad person’ – Appiah Stadium

Popular serial caller and an activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has impressed upon the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to accept the unqualified apology he has rendered to him.

The President, he said, ought to hear him out and find a way to forgive him because he spoke like a ‘child and a mad man’.

“I accept that I have sinned and gone beyond bounds but I ask the President to forgive me because I spoke like a child and a mad person…,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Evening News on Monday.

The vociferous supporter of NDC rendered an unqualified apology to the President after he claimed in an audio that has gone viral that the President smokes marijuana, popularly known as ‘wee’.

Appiah Stadium, who is noted for hurling invectives at high profile personalities in the country, caused a stir last week when he made the baseless claims on a local radio station.

Without provocation, the serial caller claimed President Akufo-Addo is an ardent smoker of the banned substance.

His statement which was condemned by many earned him an invitation by the National Security.

An invitation, which he failed to honour and caused some National Security personnel to show up in his house in search of him.

“The comment has brought me problems because National Security has been chasing me…a Black Land Cruiser came in search of me but I escaped and run to Ejisu and boarded car to Accra…,” he said.

According to him, he run to Accra to seek refuge and find eminent persons to convey his unqualified apology to the President.

His prayer was answered when the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah listened to his cry and led him to Auntie Ama Busia.

He confirmed on Adom FM’s Evening News Tuesday that he indeed made those claims and hence confessed his regret to the two and that also caused him to come on air and apologise.

“Yes, I made those statements on a whatsapp platform which was leaked…,” he said on the most listened to Evening News in Ghana.

The avouched NDC supporter however stated that he made the comments out of provocation by one lady from USA who was pouring out invectives on John Mahama.

He further thanked Reverend Owusu-Bempah and Auntie Ama Busia for coming to his aid and apologizing on his behalf.

Appiah Stadium also promised not to ‘talk like a child or a mad man’ about the President if forgiven.