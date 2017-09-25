I met my biological dad at age 23years – Efya

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

2017-09-25

Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, better known by her stage name Efya has disclosed on the Delay Show that she met her real father when she was 23 years old.

Efya made this revelation when she took her turn as the guest of the day on the popular Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, Delay.

The question of her father came up when host Delay decided to go into her long name and ask questions about what the names were. She said the Awindor that everyone knew was not her real father’s name but her step fathers’. She said she was raised by Mr. Awindor and her mother until age 23 when her mother told her to come and meet her real father.

Asked how she felt when she met him, Efya said she felt normal, but had a lot of questions for her father as to why he was back now and what role exactly he wanted to play in her life, owing to the fact that she was already grown and even working.

According to the “Until the Dawn” crooner, she asked that they begin their relationship as friends instead of father-daughter because she already has a father (Mr. Awindor).

Delay went further to ask her if she found out why he (the father) left to which she replied: “yes I asked him, work, money, he was young, he was scared. My granny was a Full Gospel Business Fellowship man, he was also a headmaster, you have impregnated his daughter, you will marry her, so I think that scared him, the commitment to marry at that age was too much for him so he run away”.