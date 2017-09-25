I had my first kiss at age 15 – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Movie producer <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506369923_626_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Renowned movie producer and director, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, had her first kiss at age 15, she has revealed.

At that age, the producer recalled that she pushed for the kiss because the boy was “too cute”.

Shirley made the revelation on the Behind the Fame segment on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill Monday.

Beaming with smiles and intermittent laughter, the Perfect Picture producer recalled that the boy was fine that she just badly wanted to kiss him.

Giving further details, Shirley, who was clearly naive of what kissing entailed, recounted that she had to rehearse and also put sugar in her mouth.

She said she put the sugar in her mouth because “I wanted the kiss to be sweet.”

