Hot Audio: Forgive me; I was ‘silly’ – Appiah Stadium begs Akufo-Addo

Popular serial caller, Appiah Stadium has rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for claiming the latter smokes Indian hemp popularly known as ‘wee’.

Appiah Stadium, who has been hurling insults at high profile personalities in the country, caused a stir last week when he made the baseless claims on a local radio station.

Without provocation, the serial caller sympathetic to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed President Akufo-Addo is an ardent smoker of the banned substance.

His statement has which was condemned by many has earned him an invitation by the National Security.

But a remorseful Appiah Stadium on Accra-based Neat FM pleaded with President Akufo-Addo for clemency.

According to him, the allegation was baseless and borne out of malice thus the President should not punish him.

“I know I have erred and have insulted the President. In fact, I have known no peace ever since I made those comments and I don’t want to go through such experience again. I will silly so they should forgive me especially Nana Addo” he pleaded.

If punished for his unfortunate comment, Appiah said his enemies in the NDC will jubilant.

“Some NDC members don’t even like me because I’m always seen praising Mahama and supporting him even after we lost and if they see that I’ve been punished for my comments, they will be happy and I don’t want that to happen. I love my family very much and don’t want anything to happen to them” he cried.

Listen to Appiah Stadium

