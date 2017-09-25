Hearts nearly transfer-listed defender Vincent Atingah two years ago

Soccer News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Ex-Hearts coach Yaw Preko has revealed how the Ghanaian powerhouse nearly transfer-listed defender Vincent Atingah for non-performance two years ago.

The 21-year-old joined the Phobians five years ago from Medeama but struggled to cement his place in the team.

But the centre-back emerged one of the outstanding players in the Black Stars B squad as they clinched the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil.

And former coach Yaw Preko has revealed the towering defender was nearly shown the exit.

“When [Kenichi Yatsuhashi] I remember he was one of the players who was put on transfer but Nassamu and myself spoke to Keni about Atinga and because he listens to us he agreed the player stays,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“What Atinga lacked was the confidence to play and I gave him that. He plays oozing with confidence now and it’s good for his development.”