Ghana’s Movie industry suffered adversely under Mahama – Akrobeto

2017-09-25

Popular Kumawood Actor, Akrobeto has said the unstable power supply under the erstwhile Mahama led administration had a toll on the production of Kumawood movies.

According to him, movie producers could not recoup their monies like they used to because people were not purchasing their productions because there was no light to watch them.

He said hitherto Kumawood could release several movies in a week but that was not the case under the Mahama administration and that affected their finances.

He, however, indicated that currently, things have picked up and that movies are selling because there is relative power stability in the country.