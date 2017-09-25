Ghanaian supporters thrill fans at WAFU Cup final

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Thousands of football fans in and around Cape Cost filled the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the much anticipated West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup grand finale between Ghana’ Black Stars B and their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles today.

The supporters, most of whom were clad in Ghanaian paraphernalia thronged the stadium with great zeal, cheering, dancing to songs whiles prepared to have a feel of what was expected to be a fierce encounter between the two giants of African football.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s home-based Eagles Sunday suffered a 4-1 humiliating loss to Ghana in the final match of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup.



Ghanaian fans were taken into ‘fourth heaven’ on 93 minutes when Winful Cobbinah scored Ghana’s fourth goal of the night.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the new Cape Coast Stadium, the home-based Eagles, who had defeated Ghana 2-0 in a group game last Monday, were completely taken apart, shred into pieces, dismantled, and offering little in attack to suffer their first and worst loss in the regional tournament hosted by Ghana.