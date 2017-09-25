Ghana to host 2018 CHAN after WAFU Nations Cup success

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Ghana are favourites to host the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) following the successful hosting of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The four-time African champions are likely to be handed the opportunity after Kenya were stripped of the right due to political unrest and lack of facilities.

The decision to strip the East African country of the right to host the continental championship has led to odds being issued on who could replace them.

There has been media speculation that Morocco or South Africa may replace Kenya but that narrative could change dramatically with Ghana emerging as a strong contender to host the tournament in January next year.

The West African nation are considering submitting a bid to host the rest of Africa after missing out on the championship following their defeat to Burkina Faso last month.

Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, who doubles as CAF 1st Vice-President, is believed to be leading the crusade to get the country get the nod ahead of South Africa and Morocco.

African football “cabinet” headed by President Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar are reported to have been hugely impressed with the organisation of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup which was won by Ghana after they thumped rivals Nigeria 4-1 to clinch the crown.

It is the second time Kenya has lost the right to stage an African football competition after being replaced by South Africa as 1996 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.

Ghana has the facilities to host the 16-nation tournament and will only require a bit of a face-lift of the existing stadias to host the biannual tournament.

The 16-team tournament for locally-based players only, is scheduled to take place between 12 January and 4 February 2018.