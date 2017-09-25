Ghana deserved 2017 WAFU triumph

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017
2017-09-25
The 2017 Fox Sports West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations was a successful tournament that will leave many Ghanaians with a lot of happy memories.
Ghana won her second title of the competition since its inception in 2010.
The Black Stars B dominated in the final of the 2017 edition at the Cape Coast stadium with a 4-1 drubbing of rivals Nigeria. Not only has Ghana been applauded for a splendid organisation but also for presenting a team that showed class throughout the tournament.
The statistics provided below vindicates Maxwell Konadu and his charges for their dominance as they emerged as the best team of the tournament;
Total Matches played – 23
Total Number of Goals scored – 41
Best Attack – Ghana (10 goals scored)
Best Defence – Ghana (3 goals conceded)
Top scorers
Stephen Sarfo (Ghana) – 4 goals
Kwame Kizito (Ghana) – 2 goals
Vincent Atingah (Ghana) – 2 goals and
Moussa Kone (Mali) – 2 goals.
The Tournament awards: Winners – Ghana
Top Scorer —Stephen Sarfo (Ghana) – 4 goals
Best Player—-Isaac Twum (Ghana)
Best Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Nigeria)