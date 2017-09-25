Five Black Stars B players to get call-ups for Ghana vs Uganda

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-25

Five players from the Black Stars B squad will be invited by Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506364223_886_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Five players from Ghana’s victorious Black Stars B at the just ended WAFU are likely to earn call-ups into Ghana Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October.

Kwesi Appiah is likely to introduce some home-based players in his World Cup qualifiers after their excellence in the just ended WAFU Competition.

WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja was the only outfield home-based player in the team that drew at home to Congo and won in Brazzaville in the reverse encounter.

But reports say coach Kwesi Appiah and his assistant Ibrahim Tanko, who were present at the Cape Coast stadium were impressed with the team’s output. There may be be calls for players like Hearts of Oak duo Winful Cobbinah and Vincent Atingah who was rock solid throughout the competition.

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong, Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo and Isaac Twum who ended up as the best player of the competition plays for Inter Allies and should be in contention also for his debut call up too.

Several other plays did enough to at least earn a place on the place to Kampala as the stars go in search of victory and hope that Congo pulls off a miracle in Alexandria.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his squad for World Cup qualifiers later this week with some big names expected to be left out of the team.