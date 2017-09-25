Enyimba FC to lure WAFU winning coach Maxwell Konadu with tasty offer

Maxwell Konadu has caught the eyes of Enyimba FC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506358827_660_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Enyimba FC have put up an audacious bid to sign local Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu after his show of tactical brilliance in the just ended WAFU competition.

The Nigerian side finished third in the just ended league and will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

Konadu has redeemed his image by leading the home-based club to win the regional competition, thrashing rivals Nigeria 4-1 in the final.

The triumph is particularly sweet for the former Asante Kotoko coach after he had his credibility and competence questioned after an embarrassing home defeat by Burkina Faso last month.

Konadu now has returned to his rightful place among the continents best technical brains after engineering Ghana’s success.

GHANAsoccernet.com understand’s that Enyimba’s officials have already made contact with the coach but will fly to Ghana to hold further talks.

The former Ghana international is most likely to take the job given that he has been demoted as the first assistant of Ghana’s senior national.

قالب وردپرس

Comments