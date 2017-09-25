CAF to build on Sly Tetteh’s legacy

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Ahmad Ahmad has reiterated that in transforming the game on the African continent, he will gradually push through his agenda formulating policies that will help grow football.

He said that his plan is to continue to build upon positive legacies stakeholders have made in that aspect.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the first Alhaji Sly Tetteh Legacy forum held last Sunday, the president of CAF expressed the input and influence of the Late Alhaji Sly Tetteh on the game.

“As we fraternise, we must also share ideas on how we can move African football in the right direction by learning from the experience of Alhaji Sly Tetteh, who made so much impact on the game in his involvement at different levels.

“In the true spirit of Alhaji Sly Tetteh, I am operating an open door policy, engaging people on their ideas and plans to develop and make the game better”

Dr.Ahmad Ahmad, who replaced Issa Hayatou last March, recalled his maiden contact with the Liberty Professionals owner, revealing that his relationship with Sly Tetteh dated back many years, and will never forget his humility and generosity of the man who helped raise great players like Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Kwadwo Asamoah.