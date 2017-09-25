Business activities to boom as Ghana hosts West Africa Air Expo

Ghana’s tourism industry is expected to witness a massive boost as it prepares to host the first African Air Expo.

The Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition for West Africa, scheduled for October, will bring together major players in the Aviation industry under one turf.

About 150 companies providing aviation-related services are expected to display latest innovations in the sector.

The companies expected to exhibit various products include government departments, airport companies, airlines, flight school academies, charter solutions cargo handling services, military and defense among others.

Aviation Minister, Cecelia Dapaah said the country stands to reap a windfall from the event if companies in the recreational industry re-positioned themselves.

“All these airlines that operate in Ghana will be coming in, meaning there will be lots of people coming in as businessmen, investors and tourists,” she told journalists in Accra Monday.

She said the event’s participants will “sleep in hotels, eat Ghanaian food and make merry all in Ghana.”

At least over 3,000 people are expected to arrive in Ghana for the programme, a development the Minister believes will bolster the tourism industry.

The Airshow is being organized in partnership with 4M Events, organizer and host of Lyon-Paris airshows.

4M Events General Manager, Didier Mary explained the organization settled on Ghana to host the programme because it has one of the fastest growing aviation industries in the sub-region.

The Airshow will be held at the Kotoka International Airport and there will exhibition hall for display of latest technologies in the industry.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company assured they are ready to host the show.

He observed the event and exhibitions will not interfere with regular flight schedules and activities at Ghana’s only international airport.

The Airshow is expected to position Ghana as the hub of aviation on the African continent.

The Exhibition will take place from the 24th to the 26th of October.