Bola Ray’s greatest wish; that his parents were reunited

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-25

Veteran radio presenter, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB), Nathan Anokye Adisi, recently launched his book ‘It Is Possible’.

In the course of the programme, he pleaded with his mother, Gladys Adisi, who was present, to do her best to forgive his father, so they could be reunited. As if on cue, all guests presented joined hands in applauding the bold call.

Prominent personalities who were present included broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, who acted as the compere, Rev. Albert Ocran and Nana Kwabena Nketia V, a traditional ruler, who chaired the event.