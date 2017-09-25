‘Blame Mahama for Appiah Stadium’s stubbornness’

A member of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has blamed former President John Dramani Mahama for backing Appiah Stadium, a sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for insulting the current President of the land.

According to him, the controversial Kumasi-based serial caller is not wary of limitations when addressing various political heads in the country.

Appiah Stadium, who has been raining insults at high profile personalities in the country, shocked members of the NPP when he launched a scathing attack at the personality of the president.

With this, Mr Owusu Bempah claimed only former President Mahama can give Appiah Stadium the mandate to express his opinions willingly regardless of how sensitive the issue is.

“I don’t blame anyone but ex-President Dramani Mahama. He had urged him [Appiah Stadium] on. We haven’t said he shouldn’t support Mahama. He has the right…” he said.

He continued that, “he [Appiah Stadium] needs to use his conscience. There is a difference between criticizing someone on a political term and on a personal note. There is a difference. A lot of people don’t know that…” he advised.

Meanwhile, the Communications Director for NDP further recalled tackling ex-president Mahama’s political views but unlike Appiah Stadium’s it wasn’t personal hence he expects him to learn.

“I never mentioned Mahama’s personal issue. I only tackled his politics. That is where people should draw the line. It is very important…”

“He [Appiah Stadium] will get to a stage, he will mellow. He should know where and when to talk. He should know his limits. As for us we think twice, wanting to be holier than thou…” he maintained on Accra-based Okay FM.