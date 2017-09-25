Bawumia commends Ghana for winning WAFU Cup of Nations

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-25

Nigeria last won the tournament in 2010 when they hosted it <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506351629_253_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hailed the Black Stars B team for winning the 2017 WAFU Cup Nations following their 4-1 victory over neighbours, Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, 24th, September, 2017.

In a facebook post on Monday, 25th, September, 2017, Dr Bawumia, noted that, “Congratulations to the Black Stars Team B for winning the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations championship”.

He added that,”Ghana is proud of you”.

The Black Stars B team defeated The Gambia 1-0 in the knock-out stage of competition to make it to the group stage.

However, Ghana made it to the semi-finals after beating Guinea and Mali 2-0 each respectively. The Black Stars B team dispatched Niger 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations to reach the finals.

This is the fifth edition of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.

Nigeria last won the tournament in 2010 when they hosted it.

Ghana won the competition in 2013 when the country hosted it.