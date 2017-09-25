Archbishop Prof. Asafo-Agyei honoured for contribution to medical profession

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The West Africa International Press Limited has conferred the Africa International Award of Merit on Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital.

The award was conferred him for his exploits in the medical profession and his contribution to national development.

At the International Conference on Graduate Unemployment in Africa 2017 held last week in Accra to deliberate on how to cure the canker of graduate unemployment in the country and the sub-region, Archbishop Prof. Dr. Anane Frempong and 38 others were recognized for their role in impacting society through job creation and individual merit.

The event brought together gurus who matter in the economy to find a lasting solution to graduate unemployment in the country and the sub-region. President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I chaired the occasion.

The keynote speaker at the event was Prof. Goski Alabi, Dean, Centre for International Education & Collaboration, UPSA whilst Guest of Honour was Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awauah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

The West Africa International Press Limited organizes seminars and trade missions annually in the ECOWAS sub-region with the ultimate aim of fostering corporation among member countries and to complement the effort of the ECOWAS Commission and other regional bodies in the African continent.

Executive Director of the Institute, Dr. Dee Otibu-Asare who disclosed this in an address added WAI felt it was not appropriate to leave the economic integration dream of Africa to the governing class alone in view of the challenging trends in today’s world as such assist in the dissemination of information on events, places and personalities of the West Africa sub-region and the African continent.

Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong was cited meritoriously as the first Ghanaian to qualify as an expert in the non-surgical treatment of piles in 1991.

“As an anointed man of God and founder of the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry in Kumasi, he is also a proud recipient of the International man of the year 1991, 1992 and the International man of achievement for 1993 and 1994 conferred on him by the International Biographical Centre (IBC) UK”.

In May 2000, the IBC selected him for an outstanding scientific award in Cambridge for his contribution to the book, 2000 outstanding scientist for the 20th Century which still serves as a reference for University libraries across the world.

Receiving the award, Archbishop Prof. Dr. Anane Frempong observed the commitment and dedication to supporting humanity has earned him recognition across the globe and believed time was due to give more support as a way to give back to society and to fulfill God’s work.

He disclosed the launch of his foundation, ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei foundation’ set up to assist in providing quality healthcare, education and missionary work as its key pillars to drive the course of giving more support to society.

Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei announced the foundation whose Patron/President is His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene will soon establish its foot in the USA, UK and other countries with the vision to impact lives and export the treatment of piles beyond the shores of Ghana through medical tourism and also spread the word of God through missions.

In a related development, the King is Coming Ministers’ Conference in Conjunction with Celebrities Life Change Institute International last week in Kumasi conferred on Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong the legendary award of stewardship for his immense achievements in the Christian Ministry and the Public sector and for the huge impact he has made in the lives of people in Ghana and beyond.