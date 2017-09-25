‘Ano Dompreh assaulted over campaign cash’

The Deputy Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Francis Ano Dompreh was reportedly assaulted by a party executive over campaign cash over the weekend.

The incident according to reports occurred during a meeting to deliberate the aftermath of the NDC’s loss and to account for funds given officers to run the 2016 election.

However, the meeting turned chaotic when the deputy Regional Secretary of the NDC and the Deputy Youth Organizer, David Dakudzie engaged in a brawl.

The Deputy Secretary, Francis Annor Dompreh was said to have verbally abused David Dakudzie after the latter sought to know how campaign cash was disbursed by Mr. Dompreh in the heat of the campaign.

Incensed by the abusive words hurled at him, David Dakudzie was reported to have physically assaulted Dompreh.

It took colleague Regional Executive officers to separate the two.