Anderlecht coach defends Adjei Sowah after poor display against Waasland-Beveren

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-25

Anderlecht coach Nicolás Frutos has jumped to the defence of defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah after the Ghanaian endured a hellish time in the side’s 2-1 win at Waasland-Beveren over the weekend.

The 19-year-old was replaced after 63 minutes following a poor performance at the Freethiel-Stadion.

The Ghanaian was drafted into the starting X1 due to the absence of Ivan Obradovic and endured a nightmarish time on the left.

But Argentine coach Nicolas Frutos has moved to water down on the criticism, insisting he trust the youngster.

“When Obradovic could not play, we had no alternatives to that position,” Frutos explains. So, Sowah got his first game minutes of the season, but after seven minutes it slipped out,” he told the club’s website

“It’s a pity he drove away because he played a good game. Sowah is a great talent. I have a lot of confidence in him.”