Akufo-Addo congratulates Black Stars B

2017-09-25

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Stars B team for winning the 2017 edition of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) cup.

The local Black Stars on Sunday avenged their group stage defeat to Nigeria with a 4-1 mauling in the finals and the president has commended Coach Maxwell Konadu and his squad for lifting high the flag of Ghana.

In a tweet on Monday, 25th September 2017, the president congratulated coaching staff, management members and the players for the remarkable victory against rivals Nigeria.

“Kudos to the players, technical and management team of the Black Stars ‘B’ Team on winning the WAFU Cup. Ghana is proud of you”.

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia who witnessed the game in Cape Coast on Sunday evening also commended the team for their spirited performance throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars Team B for winning the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations championship”. “Ghana is proud of you”, he wrote on his Facebook wall.

The victory on Sunday means Ghana has successfully defended the trophy it won 2013.

In a related development, The Ministry of Youth and Sports has declared Ghana’s readiness to bid for the hosting rights of the 2018 CHAN championship following the decision by the Executive Committee of CAF to strip off the right from Kenya.