2017 WAFU Cup: Maxwell Konadu celebrates Black Stars B Cup triumph

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has reveled in his side’s WAFU Cup triumph over Nigeria on Sunday.

The Black Stars B dominated and defeated their perennial rivals the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the grand final of the FOX WAFU Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Goals from Winful Cobbinah, Vincent Atinga and Stephen Sarfo’s brace helped the Black Stars B successfully defended their crown against Nigeria.

“We believed in ourselves. I knew what the boys can do when they bring their A game. The last time we lost to them [Nigeria] we promised our fans of great football festival and I’m thankful the boys played with instructions.”

