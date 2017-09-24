WAFU Cup: Thomas Abbey anticipates tough encounter against Nigeria

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Black Stars B defender, Thomas Abbey, says Sunday’s final against Nigeria will be a very stern task, but will give out his best for the team as they target to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Hearts of Oak captain sat out the 2-0 reverse to the Super Eagles last Monday in the group stage due to a thigh injury, but recovered in time to play in their semi-final triumph against Niger.

The Ghana Premier League leading scorer, who has been deployed as a make-shift left back, is ready to give his all to win at the Cape Coast Stadium.

”It will be a normal game for me. It’s all about how we have gathered momentum to face them,” said.

”When I was sitting back, I watched them [Nigeria], how they play and I picked a little on how they are [style of play].

”On Sunday if I get the chance to play, I will do my best.”

The highly anticipated clash will kick-off at 18:00hrs local time at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.