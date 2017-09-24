WAFU Cup: Niger coach Cheik Diabate eyeing glory against the squirrels

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Niger assistant coach Cheik Omar Diabate was gracious in defeat against hosts Ghana in their 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations semifinal clash on Thursday, September 21.

The Menas conceded on either side of the half to lose 2-0 to the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Just after the half-hour mark, Kwame Kizito powerfully headed home a corner-kick from six-yards out to open the scoring.

Striker Stephen Sarfo then turned in a low right wing cross from Samuel Safro at close range on 79 minutes to seal Niger’s fate.

Diabate concedes they were outclassed by the hosts, but wants them to fight for the bronze medal on Sunday, September 24 when they take on Benin in the third/fourth place play-off match.

“To start with let me congratulate the Ghana team for their victory which they deserve because they were the better side,” said Diabate.

“We are going to meet Benin again. Before coming here, both teams met in the CHAN (qualifiers) and last time they beat us because we had so many injuries during the match.

“For our match on Sunday, we hope that we are going to put up a good performance to show that we are here not for pleasure.”