WAFU Cup Final: Samuel Sarfo wants revenge and smiles for Ghanaian fans

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: wafucup.com

2017-09-24

Samuel Sarfo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506282396_52_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Defender Samuel Sarfo said the Black Stars are looking to put a smile on the faces of the Ghanaian people when they exact revenge against Nigeria in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations final.

The two African powerhouses will lock horns at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24 in what is sure to be a dramatic and entertaining conclusion to the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sarfo says the Ghanaian team are determined to get one over the Super Eagles after losing 2-0 to them in the last Group A match.

“We can’t afford to lose to Nigeria for the second time,” said Sarfo.

“We lost in the final group game and this time it should be a revenge for us.

“We know the fans were disappointed with that defeat, but this time around we will do all we can to win the final.

“That is the only way we can make the people of Ghana happy.”

The final will kick-off at 18h00 (GMT).