WAFU Cup Final: Nigeria Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr arrive in Cape Coaast

Source: wafucup.com

2017-09-24

Nigeria Football Federation Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr is in Ghana to support the home-based Black Stars in the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Sunday, September 24.

The Super Eagles have a crunch final against hosts Ghana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Rohr is expected to offer a helping hand to the team’s head coach Salisu Yusuf to hatch a game plan that will win the trophy.

A statement on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles read: ”Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr is on his way to Ghana to support the home stars to victory in Sunday’s @WAFUOFFICIAL final.”

Nigeria beat Ghana 2-0 last Monday in the final Group A match and hold all the aces to repeat the dose against their bitterest rivals.