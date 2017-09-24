WAFU Cup Final: Maxwell Konadu hatching master plan for Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu believes his perfect game plan smothered Niger in their 2-0 win to reach the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Thursday, September 21.

The ex-Ghana international claims he hatched the masterplan that helped them to easily dispatch the Menas in the semifinal clash played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

It was an improved performance from Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the final Group A match.

“Against Niger it was a tactical game that we needed to be more patient in and we were patient enough,” said Konadu.

“We started the build-up gradually and we were very sure that we were going to make it, but our opponents came out strongly.

“We knew that Niger were very good on the ball, but we kept our shape till the very last minute of the game.

“I think that helped us to win the game. We were very tactful and now we turn our attention to the final against Nigeria.”

Ghana will face rivals Nigeria in the final on Sunday, September 24 with kick-off set for 18h00 (GMT) at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.