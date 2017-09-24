WAFU Cup: Beating Ghana again would be tough – Nigeria coach

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-24

Nigeria beat Benin Republic 1-0 in the semifinal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506241828_715_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigeria Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has said it would be difficult to beat hosts Ghana for the second time in the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Nigeria and Ghana had met earlier in the group stage of the competition with the Eagles beating the Black Stars 2-0. The Black Stars B topped the group while the Super Eagles finished second in the group.

Nigeria beat Benin Republic 1-0 in the semifinal while Ghana defeated the Niger Republic 2-0 to book a place in the final.

Salisu, whose team have yet to concede a goal in their five matches at the competition, said the hosts would be out for revenge on Sunday.

“It will be very difficult task to beat Ghana a second time, but we hope not to disappoint Nigerians. We know what they will be up to and what they will be ready to give to take the trophy. We are more than ready to confront them and give them more than they expect,” the coach said.

“The Eagles have become used to winning, from winning the CHAN ticket to conquering Sierra Leone and even Ghana here to reach the final, and we cannot stop now. We want that winning mentality to remain all the way to the CHAN finals early next year.

“We do not plan to change our tactics much against them tomorrow, but we know they will come out fighting in front of their fans.”