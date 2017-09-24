Trending GH: Ghanaians share their expectations ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria WAFU Cup final

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Ghanaians are fervently praying for the Black Stars B to win the cup as they clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the finals of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations today September 24, 2017.

Ghana and Nigeria scored 2-0 and 1-0 when they played in the semi-finals against Niger and Benin Republic respectively to reach the finals.

The Black Stars B who topped the group were however scored 2-0 by the Super Eagles when the two teams met earlier in the group stage of the tournament while the Super Eagles finished second in the group.

Even though the clash between Ghana and Nigeria at the group stage was tough for the Black Stars B, Ghanaian football lovers are optimistic victory belongs to Ghana.

According to some football enthusiasts who spoke to ghanaweb.com ahead of the match in Cape Coast, it is impossible for Nigeria to wrestle the cup from the host nation.

“Obviously Ghana is winning because there’s no way we’ll play a march here in Cape Coast and allow them (Nigeria) to go with the cup just like that. We need this cup and we’re retaining it here,” one of the fans said.

They said the Ghanaian side only favoured the Eagles at the group stage because they had no point and could have been eliminated from the tournament.