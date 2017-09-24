The Guy seeks to motivate the youth with ‘Finest things’ single

Music of Sunday, 24 September 2017

2017-09-24

The creative act industry in Ghana is growing at a steady pace, everyday new talents are discovered, with the zeal of showcasing their skills to the world, but, first sowing the seed in the motherland which they can nurture gradually to make global impact.

There is a new force on the music scene called “The Guy”, who is already ready with an Extended Play (EP) which he has promised is going to be the best thing to hit the Ghanaian and African market once he let loose of it.

Everything about “The Guy” speaks talent and quality, from his name to the kinds of songs he does and his total presentation as an artist is one that fans will be itching to have and more of him always.

His debut single off the yet-to-released EP is called “Finest Things”, a song he wrote from the depth of the reservoir of knowledge and thinking pattern that he has been blessed with, “Finest Things” has a magical touch by young Ghanaian producer, Jayphano and together they have cooked this piece for you to enjoy.

In a sit down chat with “The Guy” to explain why he named his debut single “Finest Things” and the inspiration behind it, he made it emphatically clear that, certain situations faced by the youth are frustrating hence there lies the need to always have something around to motivate them either in entertainment or from society and “Finest Things” is one of his ways of telling everyone that, there is hope, no one should give up.

Stream on Spotify and Itunes below:

