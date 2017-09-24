Songo exposes his hidden love for Asamoah Gyan

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: razzonline.com

2017-09-24

Countryman Songo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506257179_247_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The feud between Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and controversial radio/TV personality; Countryman Songo seems to be ending.

Songo has made Asamoah Gyan his number one enemy by lashing out at the Black Stars skipper on his show ‘Fire For Fire’ on Adom TV– to the extent of even labeling the latter a fool for not doing anything for the Black Stars but basically score goals for his personal improvement.

In response, Gyan, who was speaking to Papa Maestro; host of Sports Re-loaded on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, also dropped a bombshell by referring to Songo as the biggest fool.

Ironically, Asamoah Gyan has been wearing number 3 shirt since he came into the limelight.

As someone who has been the number one critic of the all-time Ghana’s top goal scorer, many football enthusiasts and the general public would anticipate Songo not to wear any jersey with the number 3 on it.

But exclusive video obtained by Razzonline.com shows the ‘Fire for Fire’ host exposing his hidden love for Gyan by wearing a number 3 black jersey during a celebrity workout session at the Aviation Social Centre Saturday.