Raphael Dwamena plays first full match after health scare

2017-09-24

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena plays his first game for FC Zurich after his botched move to Brighton Hoven and Albion in their 1-0 loss against FC Basel at the St. Jakob Park on Saturday.

Dwamena was close to sealing a dream move to newly promoted English Premier League outfit Brighton in the summer transfer window but the move fell through at the last moment due to failed medical.

After weeks of further tests, the 22-year-old was given the go-ahead to return to training.

The left footed poacher returned to the pitch on Saturday against defending league champions FC Basel in which they lost by Dimitri Oberlin’s 62nd minute strike.

Dwamena played full throttle for Uli Forte’s side.