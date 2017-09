The fans in Cape Coast have been overwhelming since day one



Thousands of football fans in and around Cape Cost have defied the heavy rains and are gradually filling the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the much anticipated West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup grand finale between Ghana’ Black Stars B and their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles today.

The supporters, most of whom are clad in Ghana paraphernalia have already thronged the stadium for a feel of what is expected to be a fierce encounter between the two giants of African football.

