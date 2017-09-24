Pan African Television celebrates first anniversary

Television of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-24

The Pan African Television, a private local television station aimed to project Ghanaian and African values, has commemorated its First Anniversary in Accra with a pledge to unceasingly provide excellent content and professionalism in broadcasting.

The Pan Africa TV was launched on September 22, 2016 and has been the authentic source of credible, accurate and timeous news delivered to its audience.

It runs high quality programmes on human interest, health, music, sports, and entertainment with a focus on Ghana and the African Continent.

Ms Selma Alhassan, a Director of the TV Station, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the anniversary, said the rationale behind its establishment was to project Africa and its cultures and heritage for the development of the Continent.

She explained that the station would uphold the ideals of Pan-Africanism to enlighten and shape the minds of the people to be proud of themselves as Africans.

Ms Alhassan said: “We live in Africa, we know very little about Africa and we are following the Western Culture. I asked a 12-year-old child who Dr Hilla Limann was, and he did not know nor has heard about him, but that child knows Kim Kardashian who is in pop culture in America.”

She said the station would raise awareness among the youth through documentaries, talk shows and quizzes to bring back positive cultural values that were fading away to make the youth more abreast of their heritage.

She said the station currently runs on Multi TV with presence in West and Southern African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Angola, South Africa and Congo.

She expressed gratitude to staff for their hard work.

A citation was presented to the TV Station by Mr Abdulfatah A. K. Alsattari, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana.