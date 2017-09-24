My love for my girlfriend is unimaginable – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Joe Mettle

Gospel Musician and Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle has said he is currently dating and is very happy with the love of his life.

Joe Mettle who made this disclosure during an interview with Accra-based Hot FM said “Oh Yes!!…ah… How can a big man like me not have a girlfriend…I have a serious girlfriend”.

Joe Mettle however, did not want to mention the name of the lucky lady indicating that “She doesn’t want me to mention her name in public…I will mention her name when she gives me the go ahead”.