Maiden edition of Tertiary Football League launched

2017-09-24

Rite Sports have launched the maiden edition of the Tertiary Football League.

The novelty league which has received the backing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association is aimed at unearthing footballers who have managed to combine their talent and education.

In a live draw held at the premise of Kwese TV it emerged that the University of Ghana will face arch-rivals Accra Technical University in the opening game of Group A whereas Group B which will be based in Kumasi will be kick started with a hugely anticipated match between the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Garden City University College.

It was also announced that Group A which comprises of Marshalls University, Ghana Technology University, All Nations University and the Ghana Institute of Management Public Administration (GIMPA) will play their games at the University of Ghana Stadium as schools from the Southern sector.

The Northern sector which is made up of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Christian Service University, Kumasi Technical University, University of Education (Kumasi Campus) and Baptist University College will be hosted at the Paa Joe Park at KNUST.

Two teams from each zone will progress to the semi-finals with the winners battling it out for the giant trophy in the finals.

Speaking to Ghanaweb.com after the launch, CEO of Rite Sports, Yaw Sakyi underscored the importance of the league and expressed the hope that the league will achieve its aim, which is to discover footballers from the various tertiary institutions.

He said, “at Rite Sports we always seeking to contribute to Sports development in Ghana and the Tertiary Football League is an idea we have been mooting for the past three years but the budget always deter us hence the 12 institutions we are working with. The feedback from the FA, Ministry and everyone has been great and we are proud to be the people behind it. Our hope is to get genuine students to compete and also produce footballers for the national teams and the clubs”.

The event was graced by the Director of Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Owusu Ansah, Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani of the GFA technical committee and a host of highly regarded football personalities who will be playing significant roles in the success of the league which kicks of Saturday September 30, 2017.