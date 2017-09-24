Lifestyle: Doggy style is most dangerous sex positions

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-24

A doggy position displayed

It may be regarded as one of the most basic and unexotic sex positions but missionary is actually one of the most dangerous, according to doctors.

In a new study called the ‘relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture’ from the International Journal of Impotence Research, doctors analysed which sex positions were the most dangerous for men.

The study found that ‘doggy style’ sex is the most dangerous, with 41 percent of cases of penile fracture occurring as a result of using the position.

Missionary, with the man on top, was in second place, as the cause behind 25 percent of penile fracture cases, followed by sex with the woman on top in the third.

The researchers who worked on the study included R Barros, L Schulze, A A Ornellas, L Koifman and L A Favorito.

They noted that doggy style sex and missionary could cause the equally serious penile fracture, while the woman being on top was the least dangerous.

They said: ‘We do not observe differences between the severity of the penile fracture between the “doggy style” and “man-on-top”, but the “doggy style” had more severity of penile fracture when compared with “woman-on-top”.’

How does a penis fracture?

A penile fracture occurs when the appendage is subject to a sharp, blunt force trauma, which can occur during vigorous intercourse or masturbation.

Since 1924, 1,600 cases have been recorded worldwide – roughly 16 instances per year, the Telegraph previously reported.

Researchers noted that in 50 per cent of cases, a gruesome cracking sound can be heard. Four in five male victims lost their erection.

Those who have already been traumatised from breaking their penis are often left with erectile dysfunction problems and a lifetime of painful sex.

Earlier this year, MailOnline reported on a man from southern China who was left in agony after breaking his penis during sex with his wife.

Doctors found that his penis was at an odd angle and was in a swollen shape that made it look like an eggplant.

He was diagnosed with a penile fracture after tearing a sponge-like erectile tissue called corpora cavernosa.

Blood flows into corpora cavernosa that runs along the penis and making it hard during an erection.

The trick to stopping penile injuries is to thrust quite shallowly, according to Tracey Cox.

‘Holding your partner close to you using a grinding rather than thrusting motion will also reduce the risk’, she told MailOnline.