Lady goes ‘topless’ for Kwaw Kese in Ho

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-24

Kwaw Kese having a mad time with a female fan

A lady, believed to be in her mid-twenties, went ‘topless’ for rapper Kwaw Kese at the Aben Nsuo street carnival during the Asogli Yam Festival celebrations in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

Mid way through Kwaw Kese’s performance, the ‘King of the Street’ requested a lady to come up and go topless for a reward of Aben Nsuo drinks and branded T-shirt.

A lady, dressed exposing her tommy hurriedly went up stage and on the command of Kwaw Kese gladly took off her petty top exposing her goodies

The ‘Let Me Do My Thing’ hit maker, stunned by the lady’s action, posed with her for pictures.

Kwaw Kese gave music lovers a dose of the ‘Abodam’ flavour delivering a 45-minute energetic performance.

Other artistes such as Hecta, Remy J, Lega, Kasare, Keeny Ice, Enamily and Tina wowed fans with their musical prowess.

Click “Photos” to see more