Key players for Ghana in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations final

Soccer News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-24

Vincent Adae Atingah of Ghana during 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Nigeria

Host nation Ghana will take on Nigeria in the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

In this article we take a look at who the key players will be for the Black Stars on match day.

Vincent Atingah: The strong centre back has been knocking away all the aerial balls from his area and has played the sweeping role for Black Stars. He was not coach Maxwell Konadu’s first choice in central defence, but he made the position his own after coming off the bench to replace injured Musah Nuhu in the first game. The Hearts of Oak player converted the late penalty which eliminated Gambia 1-0 in the play off stage.

Isaac Twum: The offensive midfielder has played with his heart on his sleeve for the Black Stars and has become the fulcrum for the host. His drives and passes from the middle of the park have been crucial for the team. His early substitution in the match against Nigeria proved disastrous and his absence magnified his importance to the Ghana team.

Stephen Sarfo: The striker has two goals to his name thus far in the competition. Sarfo’s work rate and selflessness, however, is his biggest asset and you cannot help but admire his determination to always win the ball high up in the opposition half.

Winful Cobbinah: The Hearts of Oak talisman has become the livewire of the team since returning into the starting XI after warming the bench in the opener. Cobbinah drifted in and out of the game against Guinea but he took centre stage when Ghana beat Mali. His moment of magic was the difference as Ghana took a bold step into the semifinals.