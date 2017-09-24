Jonathan Mensah heads in second MLS goal of the season for Columbus Crew

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Jonathan Mensah opened the scoring for Columbus Crew as they beat New York Red Bulls 3-2 in the Major League Soccer on Sunday morning.
The Crew got off the mark in the 6th minute as Mensah latched onto a sensational Federico Higuain free kick and headed past goalkeeper Luis Robles to register his second goal of the campaign.
Bradley Wright-Phillips equalized eight minutes later before Justin Meram restored the hosts lead in the 54th minute when he raced onto a Higuain pass, cut inside of Fidel Escobar and fired inside the far post from 16 yards out.
After Josh Williams flicked in a Higuain corner kick at the near post to double Crew SC’s lead in the 67th minute, second-half substitute Gonzalo Veron scored from the penalty spot following Video Review to pull the Red Bulls within 3-2 five minutes later.
Mensah and Harrison Afful lasted the entire period while Mohammed Abu was substituted on the 54th minute but Lalas Abubakar was an unused substitute.