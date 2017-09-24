Jonathan Mensah heads in second MLS goal of the season for Columbus Crew

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-24

Jonathan Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506243627_422_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Jonathan Mensah opened the scoring for Columbus Crew as they beat New York Red Bulls 3-2 in the Major League Soccer on Sunday morning.

The Crew got off the mark in the 6th minute as Mensah latched onto a sensational Federico Higuain free kick and headed past goalkeeper Luis Robles to register his second goal of the campaign.

Bradley Wright-Phillips equalized eight minutes later before Justin Meram restored the hosts lead in the 54th minute when he raced onto a Higuain pass, cut inside of Fidel Escobar and fired inside the far post from 16 yards out.

After Josh Williams flicked in a Higuain corner kick at the near post to double Crew SC’s lead in the 67th minute, second-half substitute Gonzalo Veron scored from the penalty spot following Video Review to pull the Red Bulls within 3-2 five minutes later.

Mensah and Harrison Afful lasted the entire period while Mohammed Abu was substituted on the 54th minute but Lalas Abubakar was an unused substitute.