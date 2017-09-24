Joe Mettle thrills fans at ‘Achimota Subjugates in Worship’

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-24

play videoJoe Mettle <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506264441_482_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Patrons went agog at the introduction of VGMA artiste of the year, Joe Mettle on stage as the guest performer for Achimota Subjugates in worship event.

Almost all seats were left empty during the period he was on stage whilst the dance floor was packed with both young and old.

The versatile worshipper treated the gathering to some good worship and praise songs including his hit track ‘Onwawani’.

Achimota Subjugates in worship is part of activities lined up for the Achimota School’s 90th anniversary.

According to organisers it was an opportunity for both past and present students and staff to come together in appreciation of all God has done for them and the school throughout the years.