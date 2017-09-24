Joe Mettle ‘gushes’ at the mention of love and his girlfriend

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-24

Joe Mettle <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506217090_728_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sensational gospel artiste and Artiste of the Year in the last Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Joe Mettle has revealed that he is dating a young woman and added that he was so much in love with her.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hot FM, the gospel musician indicated that he had ‘mad’ love for his girlfriend.

Even though he was not evasive on the subject, he jokingly asked how a ‘big’ man like himself would not be in a relationship. Speaking on the subject of love, the musician revealed that the lady in question was his serious girlfriend and his love for her was unimaginable.

He however backtracked when he was asked to mention the name of his beloved. The “Owanwani” singer indicated that it was going to be in bad fate to put his girlfriend’s name on record since he had not sought for her consent on the matter.

He however promised to mention the name of his ‘lucky’ girlfriend should he receive confirmation from her to do so.

Joe Mettle broke the jinx of gospel artistes missing out on the coveted “Artiste of the Year” award at the Ghana Music Awards when he was adjudged overall best musician from the gospel category in the last Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.